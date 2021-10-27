The Great Country Smallholding Christmas giveaway!

Win

Published: 3:42 PM October 27, 2021

We have prizes for smallholders worth hundreds of pounds to give away this festive season; fill in the form at the bottom of the page to be in with a chance!

3 DONKEYS COVERALLS - Credit: Archant



1X 3 DONKEYS COVERALLS, WORTH £135

The unique 3 DONKEYS® coverall design combines function, versatility and femininity and consists of a jacket and trouser which join at the waist with a full length heavy-duty zip to allow for fast and easy removal when needed. The jacket and trouser have elasticated waists for wearing independently. The trouser has the added benefits of a cord and toggle adjustment, plus waterproof ballistic nylon knee patches to keep knees dry and protected when kneeling on wet or rough ground. They are perfect for keeping clothes clean during equestrian, farming, gardening, competitions, dog walking, or smallholding activities, or simply to wear over clothes for any of the many unpredictable tasks in a woman's life. Available in blue or purple and in sizes 8-18.

3donkeys.co.uk

CHIRBS NUTRIENT SUPPLEMENT - Credit: Archant

15 X BAGS OF CHIRBS NUTRIENT SUPPLEMENT, WORTH £8.99 EACH

Chirbs is a 100% natural nutrient supplement for poultry based on the traditional use of medicinal herbs, as well as modern research into poultry nutrition. A source of vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and amino acids, Chirbs is the ultimate five-a-day supplement for birds. It is suitable for poultry of all ages from chicks to seniors. Pure and potent, without cheap or fattening bulking agents, Chirbs doesn't replace vital feed intake, but is perfect for pre and post moult, breeding stock and birds recovering from red mite infestation or illness.

TLCPoultry.com

FARM GIRL AM-PM SKINCARE - Credit: Archant

1 x FARM GIRL AM-PM SKINCARE SET BY SARAH-JANE, WORTH £96

Start your morning with Farm Girl By Sarah-Jane’s antioxidant Vitamin C Serum and get your skin prepared for the daily assaults of everyday environmental stressors. Vitamin C helps to build barriers around your cells and neutralises free radicals which prevents environmental aggressors causing damage to skin. Go to bed with Farm Girl’s Retinol + Niacinamide Serum which will start working on renewing your cells uninterrupted while you sleep. The other nutrients in this serum, vitamin pro B5, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid will work together to soften, smooth and plump your skin.

farmgirlbysarahjane.co.uk

FAIRFORD NAVY BAG - Credit: Archant

1 X FAIRFORD CROSS BODY BAG IN NAVY, WORTH £120

The Navy Cross Body Bag is part of ASALI’s own brand range and is made from soft, embossed leather. Combining classic style with comfort and practicality, the bag offers five pockets; the main central compartment sits between a zipped pocket and open slot, while externally items can be secured using the zipped pocket at the rear or front slot. The cream lining and matching leather trim provides an added touch of luxury. The bag is finished with antique brass fittings.

The nature of the leather means that the finish will be natural and you can be sure that your piece is truly one of a kind.

asalidesigns.co.uk

SCH HANDY BIN - Credit: Archant

1 X SCH HANDY BIN, WORTH £100.80

The British-built Handy Bin HAB1, manufactured by SCH, features large pneumatic wheels to make the bin easy to manoeuvre over rough ground. The removable 39ltr bin with two rope handles boasts a solid steel construction making it the perfect transporter for so many outdoor items. With the bin removed, the transporter can be used to move objects that are too heavy to lift and carry around comfortably. schsupplies.co.uk

SMALLHOLDING TRAINING COURSE - Credit: Archant

1 x SMALLHOLDING AND SELF-SUFFICIENCY TRAINING COURSE, WORTH £95

Train with Andrew Rock at Sunnyside smallholding near Grantham in Lincolnshire and learn how to become self-sufficient. Andrew grows all his own fruit and veg, produces his own meat and poultry, and tries to be as self-sufficient as possible. All animals and poultry live outside and enjoy a natural and happy existence. No herbicides, pesticides or artificial fertilisers are used and a biodiverse, wildlife-friendly environment has been created that is a pleasant place to be for both people and animals.

sunnysidesmallholding.com

MUD DADDY BUNDLE - Credit: Archant

1 X MUD DADDY BUNDLE, WORTH £107.90

Whether you're a dog owner, a mountain biker, outdoor lover or football/rugby player, trailing mud into your car, house, tent or caravan just isn't the done thing. What's more, leaving dried-on mud and dirt on your pet’s paws or outdoor equipment isn’t ideal either – it’s much better to wash it off as soon as possible. Mud Daddy is the simple solution for cleaning on the go. The portable and compact cleaner is easy to use and store in your house, car boot or caravan. With a 5ltr water tank, it is perfect for washing and rinsing off a variety of items, plus your dog, after muddy activities. It uses 90% less water than a hose pipe and 80% less water than a jet wash. One lucky reader will win a prize bundle that will include the Mud Daddy 8ltr Portable Washing Device, Mud Daddy Towel, Mud Daddy Licking Mat, Mud Daddy Treat Bag and Mud Daddy brush. muddaddy.co.uk

SUSTAINABLE OAK PADDLES - Credit: Archant

2 X SUSTAINABLE SCOTTISH MADE OAK PADDLES, WORTH £96

Choose Christmas gifts this year which don’t cost the earth, such as Fife company Scottish Made’s stunning Scottish-grown, sustainable wooden boards, each in a huge range of country designs. Two lucky readers will have the chance to win a Highland Cow Medium Oak Hanging Paddle, which is perfect for serving antipasti, cheeses, meats, or canapes in style while also using an ethical homeware product. With a charming cow engraved onto the wood, it is a perfect gift for any country lover.

justslate.co.uk

SIETA EQUESTRIAN JEANS - Credit: www.jamesaphotography.co.uk

1 X PAIR OF SIETA EQUESTRIAN JEANS, WORTH £115

Georgian Dollar’s Sieta Equestrian Jeans are so versatile and stylish; perfect for taking you from the saddle to the high street and beyond. The jeans are made using super soft denim which is incredibly stretchy for comfort. They feature an ultra-discreet full seat silicone grip, a buttery soft faux leather label, stretch ankle cuff and stunning GD embroidery and stitching. The jeans have been designed to provide a feeling of ultimate luxury and comfort when worn.

georgiandollar.co.uk

POOCHIFUL GIFT SET - Credit: Archant

2 X POOCHIFUL LIMITED EDITION GIFT SETS, WORTH £29.70 EACH

For dogs who like to get messy, the new Poochiful collection of pH balanced, cruelty-free shampoos, conditioner and coat sprays is perfect. Carefully formulated to be kind on skin and tough on stains, dirt and smells, the Poochiful range is intended for dogs who love to live life to the full. Alongside shampoos and conditioners, the collection of coat sprays provides the perfect in between bath spritz. Each luxury gift box includes 300ml bottles of Itchy & Scratchy Shampoo, Mucky Pup Shampoo, Pawfect Curls Shampoo, Curly Pooch Conditioner, Dog Pawfume Coat Spray and Fur Fresh Coat Spray.

poochiful.co.uk

MUL-T-LOCK PADLOCK - Credit: Archant

1 X MUL-T-LOCK NE14 CLOSED SHACKLE PADLOCK, WORTH £100

The NE14 Closed Shackle Padlock is perfect for any small-scale farmer wishing to keep farm machinery or other agricultural valuables safely under lock and key. This heavy duty (without being too heavy) padlock means business and, now Diamond rated, it offers the highest possible level of security. Additionally, if you possess two or more padlocks, they can be configured to allow you to operate them using the same key.

mul-t-lock.com

BAGS OF SPEEDI BEET - Credit: © Nick Hill NMDESIGN.co.uk

8 X BAGS SPEEDI-BEET, WORTH £14.99 EACH

A highly nutritious, quick soaking beet pulp feed with no added molasses, Speedi-Beet is 95% sugar free. Made using British beet pulp, Speedi-Beet is subjected to a patented cooking process to produce a unique feed which is unlike any other. There is a high proportion of soluble fibre, mostly pectins, which means that its fibre is more easily digested than that found in forage such as hay. This makes it a great source of non-heating, slow-release energy. It is starch free, too. Feed it in small amounts to overweight animals as a carrier for a multivitamin and mineral supplement, or in larger quantities to a poor doer for weight gain or additional energy needs.

britishhorsefeeds.com

ORIGINAL MUCK BOOTS - Credit: Christopher Garrison Photography 2018

1 x ORIGINAL MUCK BOOT DUCK LACE BOOTS, WORTH £150

Designed to keep your feet warm and protected during outdoor pursuits, The Original Muck Boot Company has launched the Duck Lace, a 100% waterproof, functional yet stylish boot that can offer year-round protection for everyday use. The leather Duck Lace features a durable rubber shell with a full-grain waterproof leather upper and hand-laid rubber for flexibility, comfort and 100% waterproof protection. With contour moulded footbeds, these boots have a layer of memory foam that offers maximum underfoot comfort. They also feature durable outsoles with defined heels offering traction, style and performance for life outside. Available in ladies' sizes 3-9, and men’s 6-14.

muckbootcompany.co.uk

OXFORD SHIRT COMPANY SHIRTS - Credit: Archant

2 x OXFORD SHIRT COMPANY NON BUTTON DOWN OXFORD IN PINK, WORTH £54.95 EACH

A wardrobe essential and part of The Oxford Shirt Company’s iconic collection, the Oxford shirt will see you through any occasion. Either paired with a jacket for a formal look or worn with jeans at the weekend, the shirt is truly versatile and 100% classic. The two key features are the rolled classic collar and the extra weight of the Oxford cloth, which gives the shirt body and drape. The Oxford Shirt Company’s signature navy trim is used in the neck, around the button holes on the cuff, gauntlet and the last button at the front. In addition, the shirt includes the brand’s distinctive Griffin symbol, which has been associated with the founding family for over 1,000 years.

oxfordshirt.co.uk

WALE OF A TIME PUFFER - Credit: First in Retail

1 X WHALE OF A TIME CLOTHING PENZANCE PUFFER JACKET, WORTH £149.95

Penzance Puffer Jackets are manufactured with eco-friendly wadding and 100% organic cotton to ensure that they are as sustainable and ethical as they are stylish. Whale of a Time Clothing wanted to step away from the traditional use of down, working with a much more ethical material that is just as comfortable, cosy and fully waterproof. Available in three different bright block colourways, this puffer jacket is the perfect companion for the autumn/winter period.

whaleofatimeclothing.com

COOKERY DEMO - Credit: Archant

THE FOOD AND COMPANY COOKBOOK - Credit: Archant

1 x COOKERY DEMONSTRATION* FOR TWO, INCLUDING BUFFET LUNCH IN THE LAKE DISTRICT (£90), PLUS 1 COPY OF THE FOOD & COMPANY COOKBOOK (£22), WORTH £112

Food and Company demonstrators Joan and Margaret will guide you through this unique day which begins with coffee at 10.30am, followed by the cookery demonstration at 11am. Throughout the demo, the prize-winner will have the opportunity to taste delicious foods relating to the theme of the day, together with the dishes produced, plus there will be a specially compiled recipe card to take home. Afterwards relax in the beautiful surroundings of Mirehouse with an aperitif, followed by a freshly prepared buffet lunch. A gift of the beautiful The Food & Company Cook Book will round off the day. (*Only applicable for the 2022 cookery days.)

mezepublishing.co.uk

SIROMER TRACTOR SET - Credit: Archant

1 X SIROMER TRACTOR SET, WORTH £145

Give your tractor a Christmas treat with 20ltr of Universal Tractor Oil and 20ltr of ISO 32 Hydraulic Oil. Universal Tractor Oil (SUTO) is a high quality/high performance engine oil that meets all the lubrication requirements of farm tractors and agricultural machinery, while ISO 32 has good anti-wear performance and is suitable for a wide range of hydraulic power applications. For you, there is a hooded Siromer Tractors Jacket, hand embroidered and fully lined, to keep you warm this winter.

siromer.online

THE LONG AND THE SHORT OF IT - Credit: Archant

10 X DACHSHUNDS: THE LONG AND THE SHORT OF THEM, WORTH £9.99 EACH

In this informative and humorous book, author Caroline Donald shares her experience of life with Dachshunds: what to look for and what to avoid, as well as invaluable information on training and how to look after them. After all, these are dogs originally bred for hunting and for making their way through forests and undergrowth. Whether you are new to the breed or an old hand, there is lots of fascinating information here to get your teeth into about this extremely popular breed.

pimpernelpress.com

HISTORY PRESS BOOKS BUNDLE - Credit: Archant

1 x HISTORY PRESS BOOK BUNDLE, WORTH £96.99

Snuggle down with a cup of something hot by the fire and get stuck into one of these super books from The History Press. One luck ready will win a copy of each of these five titles - How to Read an Insect, by Dr Ross Piper (£20), takes the reader on an unforgettable tour of the insect world, as a wealth of fascinating behaviours are put under the microscope; VanLifers (£20) shows that life on the road can offer an incomparable sense of freedom and community, with endless opportunities for new experiences, and a shift to simpler living - rather like smallholding; Woodcraft, by John Rhyder (£22), takes the reader on a practical learning journey in a no-nonsense and easy-to-follow guide; Adventures in Nature, by Dawn Nelson (£14.99), offers an abundance of ways for families to connect with the earth, accompanied by simple craft projects, activities and mindful moments; Artisan Stroud, by Clare Honeyfield (£20), describes this place with a long and noble history of making things by hand in a way that will be fascinating for fellow creatives.

thehistorypress.co.uk

LOGASTON PRESS BOOK BUNDLE - Credit: Archant

5 X TWO-BOOK BUNDLES FROM LOGASTON PRESS BOOKS, WORTH £22.99 EACH

Logaston Press has five sets of its two publications featuring farming history and jolly tales of smallholding life to give away: The Scratch of the Hop (£15) and Iolo’s Revenge (£7.99). The Scratch of the Hop traces the story of hop farming in the West Midlands through local archives, interviews and a wealth of unseen photographs from the early days of hand-picking through mechanisation to modern varieties, farming methods and the boom in craft-brewing. Written with a humour, Iolo’s Revenge is a hugely engaging account of a retired couple’s new life in the Welsh borders – a life embarked upon with gusto and interspersed with drama and unintended comedy. As Oliver Balch notes: "Peppered throughout with amusing stories and colourful characters, this book presents the joyous world of birthing ewes, pond plug-holes and truncated Welsh that the Retired Lady has learned to call her own."

logastonpress.co.uk

CORNUSOPIA & BOTANICAL ART NOTEBOOK - Credit: Archant

4 x SETS CORNUCOPIA BOOK (£15) & BOTANICAL ART NOTEBOOK (£10.99), WORTH £25.99 EACH Bodleian Library Publishing is offering four sets of two beautiful publications featuring fruit and vegetables: A Cornucopia of Fruit & Vegetables and the Botanical Art Notebook Set - Lemon, Chillis and Apples. Both feature exquisite plates from the Phytanthoza Iconographia by Johann Wilhelm Weinmann in the Bodleian Library. Weinmann was an apothecary who established a botanic garden in Regensburg. He produced a catalogue of plants and their uses with over 1,000 illustrations commissioned from some of the finest engravers of their time. The result was the Phytanthoza Iconographia. A Cornucopia of Fruit & Vegetables and the Botanical Art Notebook Set celebrate this astonishing book and are the perfect gift for growers and connoisseurs of botanical illustrations.

bodleianshop.co.uk

CHELSEA GREEN BOOK BUNDLE - Credit: Archant

1 X BOOK BUNDLE FROM CHELSEA GREEN PUBLISHING, WORTH £119

One Country Smallholding reader will be treated to a bundle of smallholding books from Chelsea Green Publishing’s wide range of expert growers and producers, full of practical information and tips on how to grow, forage and prepare an abundance of food while discovering new ways to maintain a healthy and biodiverse garden or smallholding. The book bundle includes Sally Morgan’s The Healthy Vegetable Garden (£22), Ben Raskin’s The Woodchip Handbook (£20), Matt Rees-Warren’s The Ecological Gardener (£20), Alan Bergo’s The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora (£27) and Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys (£30). chelseagreen.co.uk

