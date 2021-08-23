How to spot tomato blight and what to do about it
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tomato blight has ruined many harvests in 2021; find out how to spot tomato blight, what causes it and how to treat it
Blight is a disease to avoid if you can, for example, by using resistant varieties of outdoor tomatoes; prevention is better than cure here. With non-resistant strains, in damp weather leaves wilt and turn translucent as they die very rapidly.
What does tomato blight look like?
If you are not sure about recognising it, check the photos. Blight is not the only reason for leaves to show brown edges or spots. The standout feature of blight is floppiness of leaves, together with blackening of some stems.
What causes tomato blight?
Blight can occur even out of the rain in a greenhouse or polytunnel, from wetting leaves during watering, from rain blowing in, or from leaves being in contact with damp polythene.
What to do if you have tomato blight
Most Read
- 1 Trade body’s wasp warning for farmers
- 2 What to grow in winter: sowing & harvesting winter veg
- 3 Proposed Hedgerow Carbon Code receives £81k funding
- 4 Would you like to have tea with Adam Henson?
- 5 The benefits of the “no dig” bed system for veg growers
- 6 How to spot tomato blight and what to do about it
- 7 WIN a spectacular outfit from Toggi’s Outdoor collection
- 8 WIN a Resilient Growing Course with Kim Stoddart worth £95
- 9 Save Britain’s bees! A webinar to address policies & best practice
- 10 Smallholding for beginners part 3: Which skills do I need to be successful>
As soon as you see it, cut off all infected leaves in order to prevent spores from entering plant stems. If it does, tomatoes will turn brown and start to rot before or during ripening.
Potato blight
Check for blight on potato leaves. If the weather is still damp, it is best to cut the stems at ground level, then put all of the stem and leaves to compost. I always compost blighted material and the disease does not survive in a heap. Blight spores die in soil and compost once they have no more plant material to live off.
Potatoes can be left in the soil, but I suggest harvesting them before slugs start eating them and then you can plant more vegetables. Sarpo potato varieties resist blight. However, they require harvesting in late August before the tubers become too starchy.