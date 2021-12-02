WIN: a pair of Mul-T-Lock ArmaDLocks worth £400!

Win

ArmaDLocks help to keep vans, tractors, trucks, containers or sheds/outbuildings (with sliding doors) significantly safer. - Credit: Mul-T-Lock

COUNTRY SMALLHOLDING has teamed up with Mul-T-Lock to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of ArmaDLocks, which will help to keep their van, tractor, truck, container or shed/outbuilding (with a sliding door) significantly safer.

Rural crime is on the rise and theft can have a devastating effect on people's peace of mind, as well as affect their ability to make a living. The theft of tools or work equipment can mean that a business grinds to a halt; and no business means no income.

With over 25 years of proven technology within the automotive arena, security specialist Mul-T-Lock has enhanced its offering to provide an ultra-high security solution, purpose built for vehicles, but also suitable for buildings with sliding doors, to help combat crime.

Supplied with double-sided keys and key code ID card, Mul-T-Lock’s ArmaDLock features a unique lock design that will bolt onto the surface of any van side or rear door as a high-performance security device and significant visual deterrent.

Keyed alike

Mul-T-Lock’s ArmaDlock can be keyed alike, which means that if you have two or more installed on your van or outbuilding door, they can be configured to allow you to operate them using the same key for all locks.

Features and benefits

Unique and strong designs for rear doors and side doors.

All-in-one security with a physical lock mechanism located within the system body.

Non-corrosive lock body with no hanging parts that can damage the vehicle bodywork.

Unique body design to deflect hammer blows.

Solid steel locking bolt.

Integral cylinder mechanism dust cover to prevent ingress from road grime and environmental debris.

Easy to use, key to open and push button to lock.

Suitable for all van side and rear doors (excludes drivers and passenger doors).

Can be used on sheds and outbuildings, too, where the door slides shut.

Unique rear door lock design to resist 'prising'.

Ideal for vans, trucks, tractors and containers, Mul-T-Lock’s ArmaDLock is supplied with secure fixings and dedicated body gaskets, delivering the right tools for a professional installation to provide the ultimate peace of mind.

To find out more about Mul-T-Lock’s range of security solutions, tel: 01902 364200; email internalsales@mul-t-lock.co.uk; or visit www.mul-t-lock.co.uk

